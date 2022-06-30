Search

30 Jun 2022

UK’s first electrified fire engine to be deployed

UK’s first electrified fire engine to be deployed

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 3:42 PM

An electrified fire engine is to be deployed in the UK for the first time.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) announced it will trial an electric-hybrid appliance at Hammersmith Fire Station in west London later this year.

It is hoped this will grow the market for zero-emission emergency vehicles.

The electric-hybrid fire engine is expected to carry out most of its operations on electric power alone, but has a small petrol engine that can extend the life of its battery.

Developing zero-emission appliances is challenging due to demanding performance requirements.

The heavy vehicles must attend incidents as quickly as possible, carry a variety of equipment and be able to pump water for long periods.

Conventional fire engines are powered by diesel.

LFB said the electrified vehicle, developed by manufacturer Emergency One, has “minimal differences” to its 143 current fire engines.

It has a range of more than 200 miles and can pump water continuously for four hours.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “Our first priority is always to ensure the brigade provides a first-class prevention, protection and emergency response service for London.

“But for some time we have been looking towards a more sustainable future and working to identify the challenges and solutions to ensure that we as a fire service can move to a zero-emission fleet.”

Mr Roe described the trial of the new engine as an “exciting step for us and the whole of the UK fire service”.

He went on: “It is hoped that in leading the way on developing an electric-hybrid fire engine, the project will help drive and grow the market for zero-emission specialist vehicles in the UK’s emergency services, and particularly in the fire service.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Our emergency services are a key part of our clean air goals, and this high-performance green fire engine will help to ensure Londoners breathe cleaner air whilst working to tackle blazes across the city.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media