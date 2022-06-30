Search

30 Jun 2022

Labour shadow minister quits Starmer top team to ‘put constituents first’

Labour shadow minister quits Starmer top team to ‘put constituents first’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 4:55 PM

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s frontbench has been hit by a resignation as shadow local government minister Mike Amesbury announced he would quit to “put his constituents first”.

The MP for Weaver Vale in Cheshire said it had been an “honour” to serve Sir Keir but he wants to “continue to put my constituents first as their MP”.

In his resignation letter, he said: “I am hugely proud of what the team has achieved in the face of a Tory Government that ignores the communities that were promised levelling-up, starves local government and public services of the resources they need, and refuses to get a grip on an ever-growing housing crisis.”

He praised Lisa Nandy, the shadow housing secretary, for “challenging” the Conservative Government “every step of the way”.

Mr Amesbury said “as inflation bites, I will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all whose only ask is a fair deal for them and their families”.

He added: “I intend to provide this support and voice from the back benches.”

The MP, who saw off a Conservative challenge at the 2019 election, told Sir Keir he wants to see him in Downing Street but said he needs to focus on his constituents.

Mr Amesbury said: “I believe if I am to continue to do so, I am not able to give the role of shadow local government minister the energy it demands and deserves.”

In reply, the Labour leader said he was “sorry” to receive Mr Amesbury’s resignation.

Sir Keir wrote: “I know you had said before that you wanted to step back from the frontbench to have more time for your constituents, but I am still sorry to receive your resignation and want to thank you for your service.”

He praised Mr Amesbury’s “vital” role on the shadow frontbench team and said he is “grateful for your continuing support”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media