30 Jun 2022

£170m EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs

30 Jun 2022 6:25 PM

One of the biggest EuroMillions winners of all time could be crowned this week as a £170 million jackpot goes up for grabs.

If claimed by a single player, it would be one of the three largest National Lottery prizes ever.

Recent months have seen a series of major EuroMillions wins, with £109 million claimed in February and a record £184 million taken home in May.

This week’s jackpot is worth 85 times that of the £2 million to be awarded to the men’s and women’s singles victors at Wimbledon this year.

In fact, it would be enough to award half a million pounds to all of the 256 competitors.

The winner would be richer than the musician Harry Styles, the boxer Anthony Joshua, or England and Wales football captains Harry Kane and Gareth Bale.

They could take 459 trips to the edge of space on Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic flights, though they would still be worth several times less than the billionaire.

Someone staying closer to home could opt for a 38-day cruise on the Queen Mary 2, and – if they fancied some peace – book every single room onboard.

Alternatively, they could complete the journey 41,000 times – but it would take them more than 4,000 years.

To be in with a chance of winning, EuroMillions players will need to buy tickets before 7.30pm this Friday.

It comes as the National Lottery revealed that 4% of winners concealed their tickets in their underwear for safekeeping.

Other popular hiding spots were under a clock or in the pages of a book.

