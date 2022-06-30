Search

30 Jun 2022

Teenager and step-parents sentenced over Logan Mwangi’s murder

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 6:35 PM

A teenager who took part in the ferocious murder with his step-parents of his five-year-old stepbrother has been named for the first time as he was detained for life for murder.

Craig Mulligan, 14, was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years’ detention for killing Logan Mwangi having previously expressed a desire to kill him.

Mulligan carried out the fatal assault on Logan with his stepfather John Cole, 40, in the flat where they lived in Lower Llansantffraid, Sarn, while his stepmother and the youngster’s biological mother Angharad Williamson, 31, stood by and “did nothing”.

Cole was told by a judge at Cardiff Crown Court that he would spend at least 29 years behind bars while Williamson would serve a minimum of 28 years’ custody.

A social services investigation is now under way into the circumstances of Logan’s death – as Mulligan had only returned to the care of Cole just five days before the murder.

