30 Jun 2022

Tory deputy chief whip quits after drunken incident

The Government deputy chief whip has resigned following a drunken incident in which he “embarrassed myself and other people”.

Chris Pincher, who was responsible for maintaining discipline among Tory MPs, apologised to Boris Johnson, saying it had been “the honour of my life” to have served in the Government.

The Sun reported that he stood down after assaulting two fellow guests at the Carlton Club – a Tory Party private members’ club in London’s Piccadilly – on Wednesday evening.

In his resignation letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Pincher said: “Last night I drank far too much. I’ve embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and to those concerned.

“I think the right thing to do in the circumstances is for me to resign as deputy chief whip. I owe it to you and the people I’ve caused upset to, to do this.

“I want to assure you that you will continue to have my full support from the back benches, and I wish you all the best as you deal with aftershocks of Covid and the challenges of international inflation.

“It has been the honour of my life to have served in Her Majesty’s Government.”

