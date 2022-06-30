Search

01 Jul 2022

John Swinney to cover Kate Forbes’ maternity leave

John Swinney to cover Kate Forbes’ maternity leave

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 11:48 PM

John Swinney will cover the role of finance secretary while Kate Forbes is on maternity leave, the Scottish government has said.

The role will be in addition to his duties as deputy first minister and cabinet secretary for Covid recovery.

Ms Forbes’ maternity leave is due to begin on July 16, but she will still hold the title of cabinet secretary for finance and economy for the duration of her leave.

A date for her return has not yet been confirmed

Mr Swinney, who has previously served as finance secretary and education secretary, said: “This is a really exciting time for Kate and everyone is incredibly happy about her news.”

He said he is “aware of the importance of the role”, adding: “It is a real honour to take it on.”

Earlier in the year, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said having a baby “should never be a barrier to someone’s career, especially women in senior leadership roles,” and confirmed Mr Forbes is welcome to return to her post.

Ms Forbes said: “I am looking forward to the new arrival as my husband Ali and I welcome our baby into the world.”

She added: “John Swinney’s vast experience in this brief means there is no-one better suited to taking on this role.

“I know that, during my time away, he will continue to drive forward this government’s ambitious programme of economic transformation and support for our public services.”

Ms Forbes became the first female finance secretary in 2020 after Derek Mackay resigned.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media