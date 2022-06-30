Search

01 Jul 2022

Cost-of-living crisis puts domestic abuse refuges under strain

Cost-of-living crisis puts domestic abuse refuges under strain

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 1:55 AM

Domestic abuse refuges are facing a crisis due to the rising cost of living, a charity has warned.

Crisis charity Hestia said demand for its refuge spaces rose 30% in the first three months of 2022 as soaring inflation put more families under “significant strain”.

But rising prices have also made it harder for people to move on from refuges, with Hestia, which provides support to those fleeing domestic abuse, saying a single mother with two children needing £5,000 more than she did two years ago.

Rohana (not her real name), said she was struggling to manage day-to-day after fleeing her abusive partner with her son.

She said: “Sometimes I think: ‘Why did I call the police?’ because at least my son was being provided for and we had food. Now we have nothing.

“But I think at least we are safe and that’s worth a lot. But it’s very hard. I only eat one meal a day – everything goes on my son.”

Research from the University of Loughborough found the up-front cost for a single mother with two children moving on from a refuge had risen by around £1,500 since 2020.

When the weekly cost of providing a minimum acceptable standard of living is factored in, the cost over the first year after leaving a refuge has risen by £5,000 – an increase of around 11%.

The figure is based on Loughborough’s minimum income standard, which looks at the money required to provide what members of the public regard as a minimum acceptable standard of living in the UK. It includes food, rent, clothing, transport and other living costs.

Rohana added: “The system is not working for victims of domestic abuse and it’s only going to get harder. I’m exhausted and I’m dreading the next lot of gas and electricity bills.”

The rise in the cost of moving on has meant families now have to stay in refuges for longer, limiting the number of free spaces at a time when demand is soaring.

Pat Ryan, Hestia’s chief executive, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is having a detrimental impact on those experiencing domestic abuse. Families are coming under significant strain. We need to act quickly and we need to act now.

“During the pandemic, Hestia opened 24 additional emergency refuge beds. We will do everything we can to keep this refuge open as we see the need for refuge places rise.

“This is only possible with the help of our generous supporters who enable us to support families to get to safety and recover from the trauma of domestic abuse.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media