01 Jul 2022

Man accused of murder, attempted rape and robbery of Zara Aleena in court

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 11:25 AM

A man accused of murdering Zara Aleena has been remanded in custody.

Jordan McSweeney, of Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, east London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday morning.

The 29-year-old is accused of killing the 35-year-old as she walked home from a night out along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of Sunday.

He is also accused of robbing Ms Aleena of her mobile phone, keys and handbag, and attempted penetration without consent.

McSweeney appeared via video link from HMP Thameside wearing a green jumper.

He was seen covering his face with his hands ahead of the hearing before sitting back in his chair.

McSweeney spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 30 for a plea hearing.

