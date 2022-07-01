Search

01 Jul 2022

Boris Johnson rules out calling snap election

Boris Johnson rules out calling snap election

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 11:55 AM

Boris Johnson said he will not be calling an early election.

The Prime Minister has previously refused to rule out such a move.

Asked in an interview with LBC radio, aired on Friday, whether the idea of an early election is ridiculous, Mr Johnson replied: “Totally, totally.”

He refused to comment further, saying only: “What my job is, is to talk about the Government’s agenda, to talk about policy, to talk about the UK, to talk about how we’re fixing the cost-of-living problems, the cost-of-living crisis, talk about everything we’re doing to strengthen the UK economy, our plan for a stronger economy, which is what I believe in.

“Talk about levelling up, the agenda for taking this country forward. That’s what I want. That’s what I’m actually meant to talk about.”

He declined to say whether he has two years or two months left as Prime Minister, saying: “I’m going to deliver on our programme.”

Speaking to reporters at the Nato summit in Madrid on Thursday, Mr Johnson repeatedly failed to rule out the prospect of going to the country before the next scheduled election in 2024.

He has claimed he has a new mandate at Westminster following his victory in the confidence vote, despite 41% of his MPs deciding he should go, and was asked whether he will also seek a fresh mandate from the country.

“The idea hadn’t occurred to me,” he said.

His comments come as The Times reports that staff at the Conservative Party headquarters war-gamed the idea of calling a snap election if Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is forced to resign as a result of Durham Police’s investigation into alleged breaches of coronavirus rules.

Mr Johnson is under fresh pressure over sexual misconduct allegations in his party after former Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher dramatically quit the role following a drunken incident.

The Prime Minister is facing calls to remove Mr Pincher from the party, which could trigger a by-election in the latter’s Tamworth seat.

That could spell more political uncertainty for Mr Johnson, who faced demands to step down after losing two Conservative seats in by-elections last month.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media