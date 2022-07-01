Search

01 Jul 2022

Prince Edward meets DoE gold winners including three generations of one family

Prince Edward meets DoE gold winners including three generations of one family

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 2:55 PM

The Earl of Wessex congratulated around 2,000 Duke of Edinburgh gold award winners at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday – including one who had been sent down a coal mine as part of her expedition.

Also known as the Earl of Forfar in Scotland, Prince Edward has taken on much of the responsibility for the awards since his father, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away last year.

Meeting dozens of winners, the earl said he would love to hear “each and every one” of their stories but it would take “rather a long time”.

Attendees heard from gold award winner Brodie Robertson who said the award scheme had improved his confidence.

He said: “I started off quite shy in school. DofE meant I could make friends with like-minded people and it also developed my confidence and communication.”

The Earl also met three generations of the Shaw family who had all been awarded the gold award which is a rare occurrence.

Elspeth, 76, from Nairn, Kirsty, 52, and Jennifer, 20, from the Isle of Skye, completed their awards in 1963, 1988 and 2019 respectively.

As part of her expedition, Elspeth Shaw told how she was sent down a coal mine to achieve the award.

She said: “Probably my most outstanding memory was we cycled out to Midlothian and went down a coal mine.

“Getting down a coal mine was quite a rare occurrence because they didn’t readily take youngsters. I wouldn’t have seen one otherwise.”

Prince Edward also met pupils from the Isobel Mair School for children with additional support needs in East Renfrewshire which he had opened a decade previously.

The young people were some of the first children in the area with additional support needs to complete the gold award, an achievement their parents are “incredibly proud” of.

Friday’s awards celebration brought to an end Royal Week in Scotland which saw the Queen, 96, make three public engagements, despite scaling these back as a result of mobility issues.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media