Rail firm cancels weekend train services due to ‘staff sickness’

A train company engaged in a long-running trade union dispute has been forced to cancel a number of services this weekend due to “high levels of staff sickness”.

TransPennine Express (TPE), which operates across northern England and into Scotland, urged passengers to avoid non-essential travel.

The company’s services have been repeatedly disrupted by industrial action in recent weeks.

They were severely affected by last week’s rail strikes which decimated services across Britain.

There were also delays and cancellations over the jubilee bank holiday weekend due to a walkout by conductors who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, in a long-running dispute over pay.

TPE customer service and operations director Kathryn O’Brien said: “Unfortunately, high levels of staff sickness mean we will be running a reduced number of services this weekend.

“We know this is frustrating news for our customers, and we are sorry for the impact it will have on people’s plans.

“Customers are advised to only travel if absolutely necessary this weekend, and anyone making an essential journey should plan ahead, check very carefully before travelling and allow extra time, as late-notice delays and cancellations are possible.”

Bicycles will be banned from TPE services this weekend.