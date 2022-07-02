Over a million expected in London for first Pride march since pandemic began

More than a million people are expected to descend on the capital for Pride in London on Saturday.

It will be the first time the event has been held since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The event, which organisers are calling the “biggest and most inclusive event in history”, will also feature a line-up of artists performing across four stages around Central London.

Commencing at midday on Saturday from Hyde Park Corner, the parade will pay homage to the 1972 march, passing significant sites from the UK’s first LGBT+ movement. The parade will run through until 6pm, finishing at Whitehall Palace.

Over 600 LGBT+ community groups will join the march which so far has 30,000 people registered overall.

Popstar Ava Max will close the show on the Trafalgar Square stage. Other performers in the line-up will include Emeli Sande, Eurovision-winner Netta, Samantha Mumba and Kat Graham.

All proceeds raised from commercial partnerships are reinvested into the LGBT+ community, such as through the Unity Fund, organisers said.

The Unity Fund aims to build stronger communities by providing one-off grants to grassroots organisations, which address the needs of the UK’s LGBT+ community.

Meanwhile, public health officials have urged people not to attend Pride events if they have monkeypox symptoms or feel unwell.