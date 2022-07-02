Search

02 Jul 2022

Duke of Cambridge welcomes New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to Kensington Palace

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jul 2022 1:55 PM

The Duke of Cambridge has met New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern at Kensington Palace.

The palace released a picture of them at William’s London residence.

A spokesman for the duke said the meeting took place on Saturday.

Ms Ardern was in London for talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with trade and the war in Ukraine dominating the agenda.

On Friday Mr Johnson greeted Ms Ardern with a handshake outside the door of Number 10, welcoming her on her first UK trip since the pandemic began.

Mr Johnson pointed out that it was her first trip since the two countries signed a fresh free trade deal in February.

