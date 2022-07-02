In Pictures: Pride parade returns to streets of London

The 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride parade has been marked as the colourful procession returned to the streets of London.
Due to Covid restrictions, the annual event has not been held for the past two years.
Floats lined Park Lane ahead of the main march through the capital, which was led by Gay Liberation Front (GLF) activists.
More than a million people are expected to descend on the city for the parade and associated celebrations.
More than 600 LGBT+ community groups are joining the march, which will pass significant sites from the UK’s first LGBT+ movement.
As part of what organisers are calling the “biggest and most inclusive event in history”, there is a line-up of artists performing across four stages around central London.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.