Chris Pincher fights to remain MP despite investigation into ‘groping’

The Tory under investigation for allegedly groping two men said he is seeking “professional medical support” and hopes to return to his duties as an MP “as soon as possible”.

Chris Pincher said on Saturday he is “truly sorry” and vowed to fully co-operate with the inquiry into his drunken alleged behaviour at a private members’ club in London.

The MP for Tamworth in Staffordshire resigned from his Government role after the allegations emerged, and Boris Johnson bowed to pressure to remove the Conservative whip.

Now sitting as an independent, Mr Pincher is battling to remain in the House of Commons despite opponents saying his position is untenable.

In a statement, he said: “I respect the Prime Minister’s decision to suspend the whip whilst an inquiry is underway, and I will co-operate fully with it.

“As I told the Prime Minister, I drank far too much on Wednesday night, embarrassing myself and others, and I am truly sorry for the upset I caused.

“The stresses of the last few days, coming on top of those over the last several months, have made me accept that I will benefit from professional medical support.

“I am in the process of seeking that now, and I hope to be able to return to my constituency duties as soon as possible.”