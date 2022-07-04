Search

04 Jul 2022

Man remanded in custody charged with murder of 11-year-old boy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jul 2022 12:55 PM

A man has been remanded into custody after being charged with the murder of an 11-year-old boy.

Ambulance crews were called to Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire, on the afternoon of Saturday June 18, police said.

The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found with serious injuries and died later that day, police said.

Detectives said investigations led to the arrest of a man last week, and they later charged Michael Harrison with murder.

At Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the 41-year-old spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a short hearing.

Harrison has also been charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary and the East Midlands major crime unit are set to remain in the area over the next few days as they continue their inquiries.

Police have urged anyone with information to speak to them, and have also asked for information about the whereabouts of a Vauxhall Combo van displaying one of the following licence plates: FL54 JBJ, FL54 JDJ or FG57 FTO.

Harrison, who told the hearing he is of no fixed address, is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.

News

