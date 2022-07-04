Search

04 Jul 2022

Labour will not strike any deal with SNP, Sarwar says

Labour will not strike any deal with SNP, Sarwar says

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jul 2022 2:25 PM

Anas Sarwar has vowed that Labour will not strike a deal with the SNP, as he called for a “legal duty of cooperation” between Holyrood and Westminster and the abolition of the House of Lords.

In a speech hosted by the Fabian Society at Westminster, the Scottish Labour leader said “cooperation and not conflict” must be at the heart of government as he accused the Conservatives and the SNP of stoking “bitterness, division and anger” for their own political gain.

Mr Sarwar said: “Boris Johnson is a gift for the SNP.

“Every time they fail, they either shout: ‘Independence’, or they point at Boris Johnson’s Tories and say: ‘At least we’re not as bad as that lot over there…’

“Another Tory government is precisely what the SNP wants too, because it allows them to continue their grievance campaign.

“For more than a decade, the SNP and the Tories have stoked up bitterness, division and anger and created a politics of us versus them.”

Labour brings “new hope” to politics and will deliver change by uniting people, he said.

“Labour will do no deal with the SNP – no deal, no pact, no behind-closed-doors arrangement, no coalition.”

Mr Sarwar unveiled the first in a series of papers on reform of Scotland and the UK, which he said “demonstrates how we can put cooperation, and not conflict, at the heart of the United Kingdom”.

He called for a legal duty to cooperate that would “require joint working between governments in areas of shared interest”.

The Scottish Labour leader proposed new joint governance councils that would “bring together the leaders of the UK and the nations on an equal footing” and provide a forum for dispute resolution.

The Glasgow MSP said: “Unfortunately, today, devolution is being undermined by bad actors – the SNP and the Tories.

“The political game-playing of recent years has wounded the devolution settlement.

“We need these new rules of engagement to heal it.”

Mr Sarwar also called for a new senate of the Nations and Regions to replace the House of Lords, which he called “unacceptable” in its current form.

The new senate would have directly-elected members with a mandate to represent their nation or region, better reflect the diversity of modern Britain and give Scotland a greater say in UK-wide laws, he said.

“A central mission of the Labour Party has to be to renew democracy, has to be to strengthen devolution, has to be reshape the UK so it’s changing, outward-looking, modern, diverse, and a key part of that has to be to reshift that imbalance.”

Mr Sarwar also accused First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of wanting to “pit Scot against Scot for her own obsession” in her renewed push to hold a second referendum on independence next year.

He said: “The SNP is trying to drag people back into the arguments of the past because it has no ideas for the future.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media