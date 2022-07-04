Search

04 Jul 2022

Towie star Yazmin Oukhellou ‘stable and recovering in hospital after surgery’

04 Jul 2022 7:04 PM

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou is “stable and recovering in hospital after surgery”, her representative has confirmed.

The reality TV star was reportedly involved in a car crash in Turkey that killed her friend Jake McLean.

Their car went off a cliff in the tourist resort of Bodrum, according to The Sun.

Oukhellou’s representative said: “Yazmin is stable and recovering in hospital after surgery.

“Yazmin and her family have requested privacy at this time.”

Oukhellou made her Towie debut in 2017 and her relationship with co-star James Lock was documented on the reality TV show.

Fellow Towie star Harry Derbidge posted pictures of himself and Oukhellou on his Instagram stories and said he was wishing her a speedy recovery.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.

“We are also providing support to the family of a British woman who has been hospitalised.”

News

