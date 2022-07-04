Search

04 Jul 2022

Scottish independence would be ‘utterly tragic for whole world’, claims PM

Scottish independence would be ‘utterly tragic for whole world’, claims PM

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jul 2022 9:25 PM

Boris Johnson has claimed Scottish independence would be “utterly tragic for the whole world” if it caused the UK’s armed forces to be divided.

The Prime Minister also insisted a second independence poll is not a priority for the UK Government.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw) claimed Scottish nationalists would cut defence spending and “unilaterally disarm” if they achieved independence.

Mr Johnson replied: “The Scottish contribution to our armed services is immense, everybody knows it, it’s a fantastic thing, it helps to make the UK what it is.

“It would be utterly tragic for the whole world if the UK armed services were to face a division of that kind or a loss of that kind.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has outlined plans to hold a second vote on Scottish independence on October 19 next year.

With the UK Government refusing to grant consent for such a ballot, Ms Sturgeon is asking Supreme Court judges to rule if Holyrood can hold a referendum without the backing of Westminster.

Alba MP Neale Hanvey earlier accused the UK Government of holding Scotland’s democracy “hostage”.

Mr Hanvey (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath) said: “I listened carefully to the Prime Minister’s warm words about the Commonwealth and the relationship between independent countries, and, of course, in 1941 it was then prime minister Churchill that signed the Atlantic Charter with the United States, committing both Britain and the United States to delivering people’s right to choose their own form of government and self-government.

“This respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples was incorporated into the United Nations charter in paragraph two of articles 173 and 76.

“In light of this, can the Prime Minister set out what mandate he has won which allows him to breach this UN principle, deny Scotland’s claim of right and hold Scotland’s democracy hostage?”

Mr Johnson replied: “I know that the First Minister has asked for another referendum. I just point out that we had one in 2014.

“I think right now the priorities of the country should be rebuilding after Covid. They should be taking us forward together as a united country, and that’s what we want to do.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media