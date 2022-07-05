Six in court charged over track invasion at F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Six people have appeared in court charged over the track invasion at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Protesters stormed the Wellington Straight, the fastest point of the Northamptonshire track, before sitting down during the opening lap of Sunday’s race.

David Baldwin, 46, of Stonesfield, Witney, Oxfordshire; Emily Brocklebank, 23, of Yeadon, Leeds; Alasdair Gibson, 21, of Aberdeen; Louis McKechnie, 21, of Manchester; Bethany Mogie, 40, of St Albans, Hertfordshire; and Joshua Smith, 28, of Manchester, have all been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday afternoon the protesters are said to have entered the track wearing orange tracksuits bearing the message “Just Stop Oil”.

The contest had already been suspended following Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu’s high-speed crash, but a number of cars sped by.

A video of the alleged incident was played in court.

No pleas were entered in relation to the Silverstone incident.

McKechnie, who has been expelled from university, admitted a breach of bail as a prior condition stated he could not attend a venue where a televised sporting event was taking place.

McKechnie and Smith were remanded in custody after confirming their names, ages and addresses.

Former primary school assistant and father-of-two Baldwin, mother-of-four Mogie, Brocklebank, who is unemployed, and university student Gibson, gave their details and were all granted conditional bail.

They will appear next at Northampton Crown Court on August 19.