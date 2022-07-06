Will Quince quit after repeating ‘inaccurate’ assurances from Johnson

Will Quince has become the latest member of the Government to find himself unable to defend the indefensible when it comes to the conduct of Boris Johnson.

On Monday, the junior children’s minister was booked in to do the morning round of broadcast interviews to promote plans to make childcare in England more affordable.

Instead, he found himself engulfed in the political firestorm set off by the resignation four days earlier of deputy chief whip Chris Pincher amid claims he drunkenly groped two men at a Conservative private members’ club.

At a regular Downing Street briefing on Friday, a No 10 spokesman denied reports Mr Johnson had ignored warnings about Mr Pincher’s conduct when he appointed him to the key role in February, insisting the Prime Minister had not known of any “specific allegations”.

With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate. I wish my successor well – it is the best job in government. pic.twitter.com/65EOmHd47p — Will Quince MP 🇬🇧 (@willquince) July 6, 2022

It was a line repeated by ministers, including Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, over the weekend against the backdrop of a growing pile of press reports alleging similar instances of past misconduct by the Mr Pincher.

As he embarked on his tour of the TV and radio studios, Mr Quince was told that the position had not changed.

“I have been given categorical assurance that the Prime Minister was not aware of any serious specific allegation with regards to the former deputy chief whip,” he told Sky News – a line he repeated in subsequent interviews.

But within hours of his final appearance, the ground was shifting.