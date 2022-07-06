Search

06 Jul 2022

Fuel price cuts ‘should be much bigger’ – AA

Fuel price cuts ‘should be much bigger’ – AA

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 12:55 PM

Drivers have been given a small amount of relief at the pumps with the first daily falls in petrol prices for six weeks.

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts fell by 0.3p on both Saturday and Monday.

They were the first daily price cuts since May 21.

But a new record price of 191.5p was set on Sunday.

Average diesel prices have fallen by a fraction of 1p every day since Sunday.

Motoring services companies accused retailers of acting too slowly and not going far enough with price cuts, amid decreases in their wholesale costs.

AA fuel spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Falling pump prices provide the first piece of good news in this cost-of-living crisis, but the reductions should be much bigger and should have started last week if not sooner.

“The question now is how much of the potential saving will be passed on to the consumer.

“As usual, the fuel trade shows itself very reluctant to pass on lower costs and give relief to hard-pressed motorists.”

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “With oil dropping by $10 a barrel yesterday causing wholesale prices of both petrol and diesel to fall further, even more pressure is now on the supermarkets to act and treat drivers fairly.

“We can guarantee retailers will be rushing to buy new stock today at these low prices, but they will no doubt still remain reluctant to reduce their forecourt prices.

“If we don’t see a significant supermarket cut in the next few days it will be nothing short of scandalous.

“And, even if retailers eventually do the right thing, we still need further help from the Government to make the cost of driving more affordable as so many people are being financially impacted by the record high prices.

“Perhaps a change at No 11 will finally lead to the fuel tax cuts we’ve been calling for.”

A 5p per litre reduction in fuel duty in March failed to stop pump prices soaring.

Rishi Sunak was under growing pressure to implement a further cut before he resigned from his position as Chancellor on Tuesday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media