Search

06 Jul 2022

Pornography may damage men’s view of women less than previously thought – study

Pornography may damage men’s view of women less than previously thought – study

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 2:39 PM

Watching pornography may not be as detrimental to how men view romantic partners as was widely believed, researchers at a Scottish university have found.

The study was done entirely by Abertay University researchers in Dundee and found that “much greater nuance” was required when considering the real effect of pornography on relationships which contradicts widespread claims that pornography usage can impact men’s ability to form or sustain relationships.

No external funding was awarded for the project.

Experts tested the Coolidge effect, a theory that states the introduction of potential new love interests increases arousal in males.

Participants in the study were asked to look at a series of pornographic actresses either clothed, nude or engaged in sexual intercourse.

They were then asked to rate the attractiveness of other women from a series of stock images including images they had not seen before and images they had seen at the beginning of the experiment.

Researchers found that looking at pornographic actresses reduced the attractiveness of familiar women’s bodies, but not their faces.

The same judgement was found in heterosexual and homosexual participants suggesting sexual arousal was not the main reason for the change in rating.

Lead author Dr Christopher Watkins, Head of Division of Psychology and Forensic Sciences, said: “What these findings suggest is that while sexual arousal induced via pornography plays some role in men’s attractiveness judgments of women, it is far from a simple stimulus-response relationship where some would suggest that watching porn has a universally negative impact on how men view other women.

“Future research could explore these same effects in women and how porn consumption may influence attractiveness judgments over a long time period, and how the personality traits of the person viewing pornography also matter.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media