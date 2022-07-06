Search

06 Jul 2022

Duke of Cambridge receives ‘winning kiss’ from Kate after charity polo victory

Duke of Cambridge receives ‘winning kiss’ from Kate after charity polo victory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 6:38 PM

The Duke of Cambridge received a winning kiss from his wife after his polo team were victorious in a fundraising tournament that netted £1 million for the couple’s charities.

William and Kate kissed on both cheeks as the duchess presented the prizes after the Royal Charity Polo Cup staged in Berkshire, just a few miles from Windsor Castle, at the Castle Ground at Guards Polo Club.

The couple even brought their new black cocker spaniel Orla to the event, and the dog was seen running around enjoying the summer sunshine.

When the duchess presented the duke with an imitation Samurai warrior’s helmet – from the Japanese sponsors of the tournament – the duke said “wow” and returned to the podium with his fellow players from the US Polo Assn team.

Playing with the duke was James Harper, who has been named as captain of the England team for the match against Uruguay for the Coronation Cup at Guards later in July.

During the presentations, the MC described William as playing a defensive role with his team who beat the BP Polo and Monterosso Vikings teams.

Kate handed out the helmet trophies and other awards before posing with all the players for a group photograph.

Organisers said the event had raised a million pounds for good causes like London’s Air Ambulance Charity, the homeless organisation the Passage and the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media