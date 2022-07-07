Search

Price of offshore wind falls to record low

The price of offshore wind power has fallen to a new record low, as the Government announced 11 gigawatts of winning bids for various renewable technologies.

The Government said it has secured a record amount of renewable power in its flagship auction scheme.

Companies have won the right to build 11 gigawatts (11 GW) of on- and offshore wind, solar and floating offshore wind and tidal energy.

The so-called contracts for difference auction sets a guaranteed price that each project will be paid for every megawatt hour (MWh) of energy it produces. This is called the strike price.

If the price of electricity on the open market is lower than that, subsidies will kick in to top up payments to companies.

But if the price is higher – like at the moment – companies will have to pay back the difference.

On Thursday the cheapest offshore wind farms quoted a strike price of £37.35. The previous record low had been £39.65 – set in 2019.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Eye-watering gas prices are hitting consumers across Europe.

“The more cheap, clean power we generate within our own borders, the better protected we will be from volatile gas prices that are pushing up bills.”

