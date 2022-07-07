Full list of government departures over Boris Johnson’s leadership

Here is a list of the 53 MPs who have resigned or been sacked from the Government since Tuesday evening.

It is the equivalent of more than a quarter of the total “payroll vote” in the House of Commons – the number of MPs who hold positions from which they would have to resign in order to oppose the Government.

The 53 comprises five Cabinet ministers, 22 ministers, 21 parliamentary private secretaries, four trade envoys and one vice-chairman.

All departures are resignations unless otherwise stated.

1. Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care. It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience. pic.twitter.com/d5RBFGPqXp — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022

2. Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer

The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning. My letter to the Prime Minister below. pic.twitter.com/vZ1APB1ik1 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 5, 2022

3. Andrew Murrison, trade envoy to Morocco

pic.twitter.com/4kKSkTkb6r — Rt Hon Andrew Murrison MP (@AWMurrison) July 5, 2022

4. Bim Afolami, Conservative Party vice-chairman

5. Saqib Bhatti, parliamentary private secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care

The Conservative party has always been the party of integrity and honour but recent events have undermined trust and standards in public life. It is for this reason that sadly, I must resign. I will continue working hard for my constituents on the issues that matter to them. pic.twitter.com/oHZzPO285o — Saqib Bhatti MP (@bhatti_saqib) July 5, 2022

6. Jonathan Gullis, parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office

7. Nicola Richards, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport

I will always remain loyal to my constituents and the Conservative Party. Tonight I’ve made the tough decision to resign as a PPS. pic.twitter.com/XrM8IrzreJ — Nicola Richards MP (@Nicola4WBE) July 5, 2022

8. Virginia Crosbie, parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office

9. Theo Clarke, trade envoy to Kenya

I am very sad to be resigning as the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Kenya with immediate effect👇 pic.twitter.com/rBKSdbMCQ7 — Theo Clarke MP (@theodoraclarke) July 5, 2022

10. Alex Chalk, Solicitor General

With great sadness I am resigning as Solicitor General. I won’t be doing media interviews. pic.twitter.com/8kr9ecRECg — Alex Chalk (@AlexChalkChelt) July 5, 2022

11. Laura Trott, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport

12. Will Quince, parliamentary under-secretary of state for children and families at the Department for Education

With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate. I wish my successor well – it is the best job in government. pic.twitter.com/65EOmHd47p — Will Quince MP 🇬🇧 (@willquince) July 6, 2022

13. Robin Walker, minister of state for school standards at the Department for Education

I have today offered my resignation from the Government & look forward to supporting @conservatives & campaigning for #Worcester from the backbenches, it has been a privilege to work to support our brilliant schools pic.twitter.com/giOm0wCArw — Robin Walker (@WalkerWorcester) July 6, 2022

14. Felicity Buchan, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

It is with great sadness that I have tendered my resignation today as a Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Please find my resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/SbBqNGO5Pn — Felicity Buchan MP (@FelicityBuchan) July 6, 2022

15. John Glen, minister of state at the Treasury

With deep regret I am resigning from the government. I will not be doing media interviews regarding this. pic.twitter.com/IT0C50g8My — John Glen MP (@JohnGlenUK) July 6, 2022

16. Victoria Atkins, minister of state for prisons and probation at the Ministry of Justice

17. Jo Churchill, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs

18. Stuart Andrew, minister of state for housing at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

It is with sadness that I am resigning as Housing Minister. I pay tribute to all my ministerial colleagues, officials, and civil servants in the Department and the wider sector. I look forward to continuing to serve my constituents in Pudsey, Horsforth, and Aireborough. pic.twitter.com/wTnrr9rcSu — Stuart Andrew (@StuartAndrew) July 6, 2022

19. Selaine Saxby, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury

With much regret I can no longer continue in my present role as PPS pic.twitter.com/7R24W1P3bx — Selaine Saxby MP (@SelaineSaxby) July 6, 2022

20. Claire Coutinho, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury

21. David Johnston, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education

22. Kemi Badenoch, minister of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

23. Julia Lopez, minister of state at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport

24. Lee Rowley, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

With great regret and sadness, I resigned as Minister for Industry this morning. pic.twitter.com/PYXiLQheQt — Lee Rowley (@Lee4NED) July 6, 2022

25. Neil O’Brien, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing &; Communities

26. Alex Burghart, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education

27. Mims Davies, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Work & Pensions

I have tended my resignation from from the government from a role I have cherished for the last three years. I thank everyone @DWP from bottom of my heart for all their work, friendship & support. But @Conservatives needs a fresh start & I can see no other way forward than this pic.twitter.com/7b2unhpUO3 — Mims Davies MP (@mimsdavies) July 6, 2022

28. Duncan Baker, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

29. Craig Williams, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury

My letter of resignation as PPS to the Chancellor ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/smB1wQqsEO — Craig Williams (@craig4monty) July 6, 2022

30. Mark Logan, parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office

With immediate effect pic.twitter.com/TedjPocHnA — Mark Logan MP (@Mark_Logan_MP) July 6, 2022

31. Rachel Maclean, parliamentary under-secretary of state for safeguarding at the Home Office

With deep regret I am resigning as Minister for Safeguarding. It remains the greatest honour of my life to represent Redditch in Parliament and I will continue to support the policies which I was re-elected to deliver from the backbenches. pic.twitter.com/rSaWHEBdBf — Rachel Maclean MP (@redditchrachel) July 6, 2022

32. Mike Freer, parliamentary under-secretary of state for exports at the Department for International Trade

33. Mark Fletcher, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

34. Sara Britcliffe, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education

It is with a heavy heart that I’ve given my resignation as PPS in a Department I love, Education. This Government has achieved so much start delivering on levelling up in Hyndburn and Haslingden. But, this self-inflicted crisis risks undoing all of that. It’s time to draw a line. pic.twitter.com/DQLosYplJf — Sara Britcliffe MP (@SarBritcliffeMP) July 6, 2022

35. Ruth Edwards, parliamentary private secretary at the Scottish Office

36. Peter Gibson, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for International Trade

My letter of resignation as PPS pic.twitter.com/y8gf3ZuYeb — Peter Gibson MP (@Gibbo4Darlo) July 6, 2022

37. David Duiguid, trade envoy for Angola and Zambia

38. James Sunderland, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs

39. Jacob Young, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

I have agonised throughout today – I have supported the Prime Minister through thick and thin. It’s because of my loyalty to him, that I urge him to now step aside and allow the country to move forward. pic.twitter.com/3pT7tlopTB — Jacob Young MP (@JacobYoungMP) July 6, 2022

40. James Daly, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Work and Pensions

I have tonight taken the decision to resign as a Parliamentary Private Secretary at the DWP. pic.twitter.com/H94irC62YL — James Daly MP (@JamesDalyMP) July 6, 2022

41. David Mundell, trade envoy for New Zealand

42. Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities (sacked)

43. Danny Kruger, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

44. Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales

Tonight I handed in my letter of resignation to the Chief Whip. pic.twitter.com/MccLho3kKk — Simon Hart (@Simonhartmp) July 6, 2022

45. Edward Argar, minister of state at the Department of Health and Social Care

46. Gareth Davies, parliamentary private secretary to the Department of Health and Social Care

It is with great regret that I have informed the whips office of my resignation as a PPS at the Department of Health and Social Care. It has been a privilege to serve in the role and not a decision I have taken lightly. — Gareth Davies MP (@GarethDavies_MP) July 6, 2022

47. Brandon Lewis, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

A decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect – it is a matter of profound personal regret that I must leave Government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld. I have submitted my letter of resignation to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/EG6u52BdDc — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) July 7, 2022

48. Helen Whately, Exchequer secretary at the Treasury

With sincere regret I am resigning from Government pic.twitter.com/HpQ2rgkr4q — Helen Whately (@Helen_Whately) July 7, 2022

49. Damian Hinds, minister of state for security and borders at the Home Office

It has been a huge privilege and responsibility to serve as security minister.It shouldn’t take the resignation of dozens of colleagues, but for our country, and trust in our democracy, we must have a change of leadership. My letter to the PM: pic.twitter.com/V82wT5P2Ta — Damian Hinds (@DamianHinds) July 7, 2022

50. George Freeman, parliamentary under-secretary of state for science at the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Enough is enough. This can’t go on. The chaos in No10, the breakdown of Cabinet collective responsibility, the abandonment of the Ministerial code, the defence of impropriety & defiance of Parliament are all insults to the Conservatism I believe in and stand for: pic.twitter.com/7OO5fbzdPO — George Freeman MP (@GeorgeFreemanMP) July 7, 2022

51. Guy Opperman, parliamentary under-secretary of state for pensions at the Department for Work and Pensions

It has been a honour, and a great responsibility, to serve as a minister, but we need leadership change, and I have resigned. I will continue to work for my constituents in Hexham from the backbenches. My letter to the PM. pic.twitter.com/1BQMaY1ITI — Guy Opperman (@GuyOpperman) July 7, 2022

52. Chris Philp, parliamentary under-secretary of state for technology at the Department for Digital, Media, Culture & Sport

I’m deeply saddened it has come to this, but the PM should step down given public and Parliamentary confidence has clearly gone, and given the importance of integrity in public life. I’m therefore stepping down as Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy now pic.twitter.com/iXyd7inBQP — Chris Philp (@CPhilpOfficial) July 7, 2022

53. James Cartlidge, parliamentary under-secretary of state for justice at the Ministry of Justice