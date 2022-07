Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers

Amid a series of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader.

With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.

Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:

09.50am

A number of ministers have vowed to stay in post, with most citing the need to ensure the continued smooth running of their departments.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and security minister James Heappey both said they would continue to serve no matter who the PM is, saying they have “an obligation to keep this country safe”.

Mr Wallace said “the public would not forgive us if we left these offices of state empty”.

Meanwhile, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said she will remain in office to ensure the “wheels of government keep turning… especially at DWP which helps the most vulnerable in society”.

09.42am

Sir Keir Starmer said it is “good news” that Boris Johnson is resigning, but the Labour leader added: “We don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government.”

He said: “The Tory Party has inflicted chaos upon the country during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. And they cannot now pretend they are the ones to sort it out.

“They have been in power for 12 years. The damage they have done is profound.

“Twelve years of economic stagnation. Twelve years of declining public services. Twelve years of empty promises.

“Enough is enough. We don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government.

“We need a fresh start for Britain.”

The Conservatives have overseen 12 years of economic stagnation, declining public services and empty promises. We don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government. We need a fresh start for Britain. pic.twitter.com/uMxRTomXX9 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 7, 2022

09.40am

Environment minister Rebecca Pow has become the latest minister to resign from the Government.

She tweeted: “Earlier this morning I tendered my resignation as Environment Minister. Values, integrity and the morals by which I live are at stake, and the needs of the country must always come first.”

And resigning as deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, Luke Hall said he felt “there is no choice”.

In a letter to the Prime Minister written before it was announced Mr Johnson had agreed to step down, Mr Hall said: “I have taken the view that there must be parliamentary oversight of the inevitable leadership contest.

“However there are others who can provide that. The current situation is clearly untenable.”

09.35am

Boris Johnson needs to hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty & advise her to call for a Caretaker Prime Minister. To take over today so that Ministers can get back to work & we can choose a new Conservative Leader to try & repair the damage & rebuild trust. https://t.co/v3Pe3cFDph — George Freeman MP (@GeorgeFreemanMP) July 7, 2022

09.30am

The pound was trading higher on the news of Mr Johnson’s resignation – up 0.6% at 1.198 US dollars and 0.4% stronger at 1.174 euros.

09.25am

A Number 10 spokesman said the PM will make a statement to the country today, with reports saying that will be before lunchtime.

09.14am

Boris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.