Search

07 Jul 2022

Brave student defies odds to graduate after surviving cancer three times

Brave student defies odds to graduate after surviving cancer three times

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 12:55 PM

A mature student diagnosed with three different types of cancer in 15 months has graduated from university.

Georgina Tankard, 53, learned of the first diagnosis just two days before she was due to start her Masters degree at the University of Bristol.

Despite everything, the mother of two achieved a distinction with the help of her “amazing” friends and family and the support of the university.

On Thursday she graduated in front of her husband and youngest daughter at the university’s Wills Memorial Building.

She was last in the building’s Great Hall more than 30 years ago when she graduated from the university with her first degree.

Mrs Tankard had been a teacher and librarian when aged 48 she decided to go back to university to study for a psychology of education Masters.

She hoped the course would build on her understanding of children’s learning and mental health, so she could better help young people.

But the first of her breast cancer diagnoses in September 2017 – followed by an operation and five punishing weeks of radiotherapy – put her dream on hold.

During the treatment she also found a cancerous melanoma on her leg, which had to be surgically removed.

Mrs Tankard, from Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire, missed a semester of study but returned in the new academic year.

Then came the letter – there was a lump in her other breast, containing a different type of cancer.

“I just felt a bit sick,” Mrs Tankard said.

“It was quite a lot more serious than the first breast cancer. But I knew what to expect this time.

“I was just like, ‘Okay, I’m back in the groove again.’ But this time I was a lot more informed, a lot more prepared.”

The student carried on studying with a reduced timetable, even as she once again underwent more surgery and radiotherapy.

This was followed by hormone therapy which left her with “fatigue, horrible anxiety and headaches which lasted for days”.

During this time, she had help from a “brilliant” counsellor at the university’s student counselling service, and also sought support through the NHS and a Bristol charity.

“Cancer takes up a lot of time – I think I had over 100 appointments – but also a lot of headspace,” she said.

“I get really emotional when I talk about it as my friends were just amazing.

“I’m a really independent person but I realised I needed help and they made sure they were there.

“I had 40 radiotherapy sessions and I only did one alone. I called them my Team George.”

Soon Mrs Tankard was back to her studies full-time, finishing in June 2021 and receiving her distinction soon after.

She wrote her dissertation – which she now hopes to publish – on pupils’ experiences transitioning from primary to secondary school.

“It’s amazing to graduate here today, with my husband and daughter, who have seen all the hard work I put in at the kitchen table over the four years.

“Plus, the last time I was here was when I graduated in 1989.”

She now plans to become a children’s counsellor.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media