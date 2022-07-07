Search

07 Jul 2022

Former PM Theresa May says new leader needs to unite the country and Tories

Former PM Theresa May says new leader needs to unite the country and Tories

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 3:20 PM

Former Prime Minister Theresa May says whoever succeeds Boris Johnson needs to “unite the country and unite the party” and be honest with the public about the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis.

Mrs May was asked if she would be prepared to act as a caretaker Prime Minister, but said: “I don’t think there’s going to be a caretaker Prime Minister in the sense of somebody else coming into that role.”

The ex-Tory leader was making a speech in London as Boris Johnson announced his resignation in Downing Street.

After her lecture, she asked what she would want to see in a new Prime Minister and said: “I would want see somebody who wants to concentrate on healing division, who wants to unite the country and unite the party.

“This is so important going forward.

“I am concerned when I look at some other countries and the polarisation of politics in the United States, for example.

“I think that we need to ensure that we avoid going down that very polarised route of politics and society.”

Mrs May said: “The key task of somebody coming in as Prime Minister is going to be dealing with the current situation with the cost-of-living crisis.

“There are some difficult messages for people there.

“I think it’s important that somebody comes in who is willing to be honest with people about what the issues are and what the potential solutions are, and how we might get to there and the difficulties there will be on the way.”

Mrs May was answering questions after delivering the James Brokenshire lecture on “public service and restoring faith in politics” at the Institute of Government (IfG).

She did not mention Mr Johnson directly in her speech but jokingly congratulated the IfG on the timing of the lecture, given its subject matter, stressing it was the text she would have delivered even without the events of the past few days.

She remembered the Conservative secretary of state Mr Brokenshire, who died last year, and said: “He exemplified decency, honesty and integrity – values that I believe are essential in public life if we are to have faith in our politics.

“As was remarked at his memorial service, James came into politics to serve and not to be served.”

Mrs May said: “Our politics and parliament would be more likely to be trusted by the public if there were more politicians who clearly showed they shared James’s values.”

She said: “We ought to be placing at least as much, if not more emphasis on improving honesty and integrity in public life as we do in other areas of public policy.

“Those of us engaged in politics must grasp just how significantly the electorate feel their expectations are not being met.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media