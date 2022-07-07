Search

07 Jul 2022

17th century Dutch portrait that was looted by Nazis sells at auction

17th century Dutch portrait that was looted by Nazis sells at auction

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 5:55 PM

A painting by a Dutch master that was looted by Nazis during the Second World War has been sold at auction for £44,100.

Caspar Netscher’s Portrait Of Steven Wolters from 1683 went under the hammer at Sotheby’s in London on Thursday afternoon, with the money going back to the original owners.

Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck, 101, had spent decades searching for the missing portrait, which was part of her father Dr Smidt van Gelder’s collection of Dutch old master paintings.

The work had been stored in the Amsterdamsche Bank in Arnhem for safekeeping during the war until it was stolen in 1945 by German soldiers.

Eight of his paintings were recovered by authorities after the war but six more could not be found and remained missing.

Mrs Bischoff van Heemskerck spent years looking for the portrait and around 15 years ago came across the painting in an exhibition at the Slot Zeist palace in the Netherlands.

She previously described how her “heart stood still”, but later discovered that the painting was a copy.

A years-long investigation launched by the Commission for Looted Art in Europe eventually tracked down the work and it was returned to the family in 2021.

The portrait is the second painting to be found and returned to the family in recent years through the commission, following the restitution of Jacob Ochtervelt’s The Oyster Meal in 2017, which sold at Sotheby’s in July 2018 for £1.93 million.

When the painting was listed with Sotheby’s, Mrs Bischoff van Heemskerck said: “I was so happy to see the painting again which always hung behind my chair in the dining room. We all missed this painting very much because it was so much part of our daily life.

“It is a beautiful painting, beautifully painted, with its subtle combination of colours on the wonderful coat and the expression on the face of the sitter which shows him to be a generous man, an impressive man.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media