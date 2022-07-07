Search

07 Jul 2022

Police ‘cautiously optimistic’ of no further victims of Bedford flat explosion

Police ‘cautiously optimistic’ of no further victims of Bedford flat explosion

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 6:55 PM

Police are “cautiously optimistic” there will be no more victims of an explosion at a block of flats.

Some nearby residents affected by Monday’s blast and subsequent fire at the three-storey building in Redwood Grove, Bedford, have begun returning to their homes after being evacuated.

Bedfordshire Police said they have recovered the body of the person known to have died in the incident, with a post-mortem examination set for Friday.

The force believe there are no other victims “unaccounted for”.

A large part of the block of 20 flats, which has seen part of the roof destroyed, remains unsafe, with officers warning it will be some time before a full examination and investigations are carried out.

Six neighbouring flats also remain unsafe to live in, but residents of an adjacent block of 78 flats have been able to return home.

Floral tributes left for the victim were moved closer to the flats after a cordon was removed, police said.

Chief Superintendent John Murphy, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “This remains an incredibly complex investigation, which will take some time to carry out.

“However, we’ve been working hard to get as many residents back into their homes as possible, and I’d like to thank everyone who has been impacted for their patience and understanding at this difficult time.

“While we cannot currently physically enter the building to carry out a proper search, based on our investigations so far, and the information we have received, we do not believe there is anybody else unaccounted for, either as residents or visitors.

“It is a tragedy that one person has lost their life and our thoughts are very much with their loved ones.

“However, it’s welcome that we can be cautiously optimistic that there will be no further victims.”

The explosion’s cause is being investigated by forensic teams, though it has been confirmed there was no mains gas supply into the building.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media