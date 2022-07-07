Search

07 Jul 2022

US-UK co-operation will continue after Johnson goes, says Biden

US-UK co-operation will continue after Johnson goes, says Biden

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 9:55 PM

The United States will continue its “close co-operation” with the UK in the wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation, President Joe Biden has said.

In a brief statement which did not mention the Prime Minister by name or refer directly to his departure, Mr Biden said his administration would continue to work with the UK Government alongside other allies and partners.

“The United Kingdom and the United States are the closest of friends and allies, and the special relationship between our people remains strong and enduring,” the president said in the statement reported by the ABC network.

“I look forward to continuing our close co-operation with the Government of the United Kingdom, as well as our allies and partners around the world, on a range of important priorities.

“That includes maintaining a strong and united approach to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Putin’s brutal war on their democracy, and holding Russia accountable for its actions.”

While both leaders have strongly supported Ukraine, there have been differences on other issues including Brexit – with concerns in the White House that Mr Johnson’s efforts to overturn the Northern Ireland Protocol could jeopardise the peace process.

Elsewhere the EU’s former chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier welcomed Mr Johnson’s departure as an opportunity to reset relations between London and Brussels.

“The departure of Boris Johnson opens a new page in relations with the UK,” he tweeted.

“May it be more constructive, more respectful of commitments made, in particular regarding peace and stability in Northern Ireland, and more friendly with partners in the EU.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media