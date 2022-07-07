Search

08 Jul 2022

Duke and Duchess of Gloucester celebrate 50 years of marriage with new portrait

Duke and Duchess of Gloucester celebrate 50 years of marriage with new portrait

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 1:25 AM

The Queen’s cousin the Duke of Gloucester and his wife the Duchess of Gloucester are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary.

The pair – who have supported the monarch for decades by carrying out official royal duties – reached 50 years of marriage on Friday and their milestone was marked with a new portrait.

Richard and Birgitte, who wed on July 8 1972, were photographed earlier this week in the garden of their Kensington Palace home.

The duke, 77, was stood with his arm proudly around his wife’s shoulder, while the smiling duchess, in an appropriately golden yellow shirt dress and gold chain necklaces, held her glasses in her hand.

Birgitte, 76, was also wearing a treasured brooch designed by her husband and made of an entwined R and B.

The duke, born Prince Richard of Gloucester, met his Danish future wife, Birgitte van Deurs, who was studying at the Bell School of Languages, at  Cambridge University in 1965.

He cut short a promising career as an architect when seven weeks after their wedding his older brother Prince William of Gloucester died tragically in a plane crash.

Richard shouldered the royal responsibility as heir to his father, Henry, Duke of Gloucester – one of George VI’s brothers.

The newlywed Gloucesters embarked on a life of duty they had not expected.

They have spent 50 years as working royals, visiting charities and organisations and carrying out hundreds of royal engagements, which are listed in the daily Court Circular but rarely reported on in the media.

The duke sees his role as supporting his first cousin the Queen and helping share the responsibility of regional visits.

The Gloucesters have three children – the Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor and Lady Rose Gilman.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media