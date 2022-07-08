Search

08 Jul 2022

Ex-Mumford and Sons guitarist: Boris Johnson should have gone a long time ago

Ex-Mumford and Sons guitarist: Boris Johnson should have gone a long time ago

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 2:25 AM

Winston Marshall says Boris Johnson’s “incompetence” as well as a wide range of social problems meant the Prime Minister “should have gone a long time ago.”

The former Mumford and Sons lead guitarist branded Mr Johnson a “liar” and highlighted issues with public sector strikes, labour shortages and the NHS.

Marshall made the remarks during an appearance on the BBC’s Question Time, alongside political figures including Alistair Campbell and Conservative MP Dehenna Davison.

“This is a Prime Minister that is the only ever sitting Prime Minister to have a criminal charge,” he said.

“We’ve talked about how he’s a liar and all these other things, but what about his incompetence?

“This guy, inflation has gone… is now 9.1% (and) projected to get to 11%, pretty much the entire public sector is striking or preparing to strike.

“There’s labour shortages in agriculture and in air travel as well, as well as other industries… and I haven’t even talked about the NHS.

“This is the government that purports to be the safe hands for the economy, right?

“This is totally incompetency, and that alone is reason that he should have gone a long time ago.”

It comes following Mr Johnson’s dramatic resignation from the top job, in which he delivered a broadside at the “eccentric” decision by Cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out.

The Tory leader says he intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media