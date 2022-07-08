Search

08 Jul 2022

Boris Johnson ‘appalled’ at Shinzo Abe shooting

Boris Johnson 'appalled' at Shinzo Abe shooting

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 9:36 AM

British politicians have reacted with shock at the shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, with Boris Johnson saying he was “utterly appalled” at the news.

The former prime minister was shot while giving an election campaign speech in Nara, western Japan, on Friday.

Japanese leader Fumio Kishida has said the former prime minister is in a “severe condition”.

Mr Johnson said he was “utterly appalled” at the shooting.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene of the shooting.

Public broadcaster NHK aired footage showing Mr Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running towards him. He was bleeding and holding his chest.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also said that she was “devastated” at the shooting.

She tweeted: “Devastated to hear about the attack on former Prime Minister Abe. We stand with our Japanese friends at this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

The shooting has made headlines around the world, causing shock in a country that is one of the world’s safest and with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Mr Abe, a popular former leader, is still influential in the governing Liberal Democratic Party and heads its largest faction, Seiwakai.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was a “dark day”.

He tweeted: “Our hearts are with the family of Shinzo Abe and the Japanese people.

“A truly dark day.”

