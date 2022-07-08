Search

08 Jul 2022

British apricot production ‘not considered possible’ flourishing 10 years on

British apricot production ‘not considered possible’ flourishing 10 years on

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 10:25 AM

The British apricot industry is set to have its biggest crop ever 10 years after it first began growing the fruit in Kent.

A decade ago, a small number of mainly Kentish fruit farmers produced the first crop of British-grown apricots, despite warnings from agronomists that growth of the fruit would not be sustainable due to the British climate.

This year’s harvest is set to amount to 250 tonnes of the stone fruit – a huge increase from the 40 tonne harvest in 2012.

Not only is that harvest likely to last until around mid-September, it means Britain is likely to be the only place in the world where apricots are in production at that time of year.

Supermarket Tesco partnered with a number of the Kent apricot growers to fill its shelves with local produce.

Tesco was instrumental in helping set up the nascent British apricot industry and started working on a production partnership with DPS, one of the UK’s largest stone fruit suppliers back in 2010.

Tesco stone fruit buyer Maria Katsipi said: “The apricots are grown in the ‘Garden of England’ – an area that produces arguably the best apples, pears, and strawberries in the world because of its gentle slopes and fantastic microclimate.

“Now 10 years on, the quality of the apricots grown this year that will hit our shelves next week are world class – as good if not better than the ones produced in France and Portugal.

“UK shoppers have a great affinity for British-grown fruit and can’t get enough of these English apricots.”

Tesco was instrumental in helping set up the nascent British apricot industry and started working on a production partnership with DPS, one of the UK’s largest stone fruit suppliers back in 2010.

Until the late noughties British apricot production was not thought possible because of our cooler climate.

But the arrival on the market of apricot cultivars – tree hybrids bred especially for cooler climates which would flower later in the spring – have made British apricot production possible.

Apricot trees still need a lot of sunshine and as a result all the production at the moment is in the southern counties of England, with growers mainly in Kent and one on the Isle of Wight.

David Moore, owner of Home Farm near Maidstone, is now the UK’s biggest grower of English apricots, and Tesco’s main supplier who this summer looks set to produce a record-breaking 136 tonnes.

Mr Moore said: “Production has really improved in the last 10 years and we are now far better prepared for the changeable British weather.

“Ironically, the cooler British night-time temperature produces very high quality apricots as the fruit grows more slowly, resulting in a more intense and sweet taste plus a stronger, richer colour than imported varieties from France and Portugal.

“In the last 10 years we’ve learned about understanding the light needs of fruit ripening for these new varieties and so we have adopted our pruning style to maximise the amount of light reaching the fruit bearing parts of the tree.

“In addition we have had to learn how to combat the effect of frost in the early season growing stages and we now have an insulating crop cover structure to protect the crop from the extremes of the UK climate.

“This year has been a very good growing season with the right amount of rain, sunshine and the recent heatwave has helped create a high quality crop.”

The first English apricots of the season will hit Tesco stores from next week, priced at £1.50 per punnet.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media