08 Jul 2022

‘If anyone should be stepping back, it’s you’ – What Gove told PM after sacking

08 Jul 2022 10:32 AM

Michael Gove told Boris Johnson: “If anyone should be stepping back, it’s you,” when he was sacked by the Prime Minister on Wednesday, his ex-wife has claimed.

In her regular column in the Daily Mail, Sarah Vine said the former levelling up secretary responded with the barbed one-liner when Mr Johnson informed him he was being sacked.

The surprise move was the latest twist in the often difficult relationship between the two men, with Mr Johnson’s leadership campaign in 2016 derailed when Mr Gove withdrew support and decided to run himself.

Mr Gove is thought to have been among those who told the Prime Minister on Wednesday morning that it was time for him to quit, even as Mr Johnson fought to remain Conservative leader.

Ms Vine, who separated from Mr Gove last year, said she spoke to her former partner shortly after he was sacked.

She said he was told about his sacking by Rachel Johnson, the Prime Minister’s sister.

In her column, Ms Vine quotes Mr Gove directly: “‘The Prime Minister rang me a few minutes ago and told me it was time for me to step back. I said, respectfully, Prime Minister, if anyone should be stepping back, it is you.'”

Ms Vine said she asked Mr Gove: “What are you going to do now?”

He responded: “Have a glass of wine and a slice of salami and see what tomorrow brings.”

