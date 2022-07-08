Sir Mark Rowley named next Metropolitan Police Commissioner

Former counter-terrorism policing chief Sir Mark Rowley has been named as the next commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, the Home Office said.

Sir Mark will to return Scotland Yard four years after leaving policing following Dame Cressida Dick’s resignation earlier this year.

The news comes less than two weeks after the force was put into special measures by the police watchdog.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Sir Mark Rowley is a distinguished and exceptionally experienced police officer, having served the people of the West Midlands and Surrey before guiding the capital through some of its most challenging moments in the wake of the 2017 terror attacks, as the Met’s then head of counter-terrorism.

“He now takes on one of the most important and demanding jobs in policing, leading the country’s largest force at a time when public trust in the Metropolitan Police has been severely undermined by a number of significant failings.

“Rebuilding public trust and delivering on crime reduction must be his priority.”

The Home Office said Sir Mark was formally appointed by the Queen on recommendation by Ms Patel after a “highly competitive recruitment process” in which “representations” from the Mayor of London were considered.

A date for his first day in the role will be confirmed in due course.

Sir Mark said he was “honoured” to be appointed, adding: “Our mission is to lead the renewal of policing by consent which has been so heavily dented in recent years as trust and confidence have fallen.

“We will deliver more trust, less crime and high standards for London and beyond and we will work with London’s diverse communities as we together renew the uniquely British invention of policing by consent.”

His policing career spans over 30 years.

He was the chief constable of Surrey Police between 2008 and 2011, before joining the Met where he was an assistant commissioner for specialist crime and operations until 2014, then the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for counter-terrorism until 2018 when he was knighted for his contribution to national security.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “A series of appalling scandals have not only exposed deep cultural problems within the Met, but have contributed to a crisis of confidence in London’s police service.

“Sir Mark has made clear to me that he is determined to be a reforming commissioner, committed to implementing a robust plan to rebuild trust and confidence in the police and to drive through the urgent reforms and step change in culture and performance Londoners deserve. As mayor, I will support and hold him to these promises as I continue to hold the Met to account.”