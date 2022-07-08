Search

08 Jul 2022

Bird flu detected on Rathlin Island

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 5:12 PM

Bird Flu has been detected on Rathlin Island.

The disease was found in a number of wild seabirds on the island off the coast of Co Antrim.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) confirmed positive results for Avian Influenza following tests on birds from the island.

It comes a month after the protection zone for Northern Ireland was lifted.

While the risk to the general public is deemed to be very low, the Public Health Agency has advised people not to pick up or touch any dead or injured wild birds.

Daera said it is working closely with all stakeholders, including the Public Health Agency and local councils, in relation to this matter and has taken proactive measures to improve biosecurity at seabird breeding colonies.

It has also stressed the need for all flock keepers to take action to improve biosecurity in order to prevent any incursion of the disease into our poultry flock.

Officials will continue to work closely with poultry keepers and the wider industry as they seek to mitigate the risk of an Avian Influenza incursion in Northern Ireland.

Daera encourages all bird keepers (however small) to register their flocks so that they can be communicated with directly with future communications and updates.

The department also issued a reminder that Avian Influenza is a notifiable disease, and that anyone who suspects an animal may be affected by a notifiable disease must, by law, report it to their local Daera Direct Office.

