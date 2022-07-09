Jobs secured as five-year rail dispute is resolved

A long-running dispute involving train guards has been resolved, it was announced on Saturday.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members working as guards on Merseyrail had agreed a “historic” deal which secured 220 jobs.
The union said the agreement means a new class of train can be rolled out and the role of the train manager has been protected for the long-term future.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We congratulate the dogged determination of our members to secure the crucial role of the onboard train manager.
“After a five-year dispute and 16 days of industrial action stoppages, our members have job security and can make an important contribution to the running of this new train fleet for the travelling public of Merseyside.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.