Search

09 Jul 2022

Victim named after ‘horrific attack’ as two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Victim named after ‘horrific attack’ as two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 3:25 PM

Police have named a 38-year-old victim who died after an “horrific attack” as they arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

Thomas Campbell was found lifeless at an address on Riverside in Mossley, Greater Manchester at around 10.30am on Sunday July 3 2022.

Detectives have launched a murder probe into what they believe to be a “targeted and deliberate” incident.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and a second man, aged 37, was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.

They both remain in custody as officers continue to investigate the death, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force confirmed Mr Campbell’s identity in a press release on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Mark Davis, from GMP’s major incident team, said: “These arrests are huge steps in our murder inquiry as we piece together what was a horrific attack and get the family the answers they so badly need.

“Our investigation is very much continuing into what we still believe to have been a targeted and deliberate (sic).

“Anyone who may have any information is urged to do the right thing and report it.

“This can be done anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or as always, information can be passed to us by using our LiveChat service online, or 101.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media