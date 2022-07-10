Search

10 Jul 2022

Zahawi dismisses ‘smears’ about tax affairs as ‘inaccurate’ and ‘unfair’

Zahawi dismisses ‘smears’ about tax affairs as ‘inaccurate’ and ‘unfair’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jul 2022 8:55 PM

Tory leadership candidate Nadhim Zahawi has hit out at “smears” over his tax affairs, saying he does not benefit from an offshore trust and has never held non-domicile status.

The newly appointed Chancellor denounced “inaccurate” and “unfair” reports in the media, adding that he has answered the allegations in the interest of transparency.

He pledged to publish his tax return annually if he is made prime minister.

The Independent reported that the Chancellor’s finances were being investigated by HMRC after a secret inquiry was initially launched in 2020 by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The newspaper also said the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigated Mr Zahawi’s financial affairs.

But in a statement released on Sunday, the senior Cabinet minister dismissed the allegations as “smears”.

He said: “There have been news stories over the last few days which are inaccurate, unfair and are clearly smears. It’s very sad that such smears should be circulated and sadder still that they have been published.

“These smears have falsely claimed that the Serious Fraud Office, the National Crime Agency, and HMRC are looking into me. Let me be absolutely clear. I am not aware of this. I have not been told that this is the case.

“I’ve always declared my financial interests and paid my taxes in the UK. If there are questions, of course, I will answer any questions HMRC has of me.”

Mr Zahawi said he will “go further” to reassure colleagues and the wider public, by making a commitment that if he is made prime minister he will publish his tax return annually.

Addressing “other smears”, he said: “There have been claims I benefit from an offshore trust. Again let me be clear, I do not benefit from an offshore trust. Nor does my wife. We don’t benefit at all from that.”

The Chancellor said he had never held non-domiciled status, nor has his wife, and she has never used offshore status or a company to avoid tax.

“I have never used offshore companies or services firms based in tax havens for the purchase of property or properties in the UK,” he added.

“I have only been resident of one country since arriving in the UK as an 11-year-old. I have never sought tax status in any country other than the UK, not America or anywhere else.

“I’ve answered these supposed allegations because I think the right thing to do is to be transparent. I have corrected the record. I trust these smears will now be seen for exactly what they are.”

Mr Zahawi is believed to be one of the richest politicians in the House of Commons, and helped found polling company YouGov.

He said: “I do not apologise for being a successful businessman. I am the beneficiary of the British dream and I know that.

“I have done well by investing in the UK and I think that’s something which should be celebrated. I want everybody to have the opportunity to be successful.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media