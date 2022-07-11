Search

11 Jul 2022

Tory leadership race could be slimmed down as 1922 Committee sets rules

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 12:25 PM

The Tory leadership contest is a crowded race, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss one of the most recent to officially join the field of 11 candidates vying for the top job.

But the number could be quickly slashed.

Elections are taking place on Monday afternoon for the executive of the 1922 Committee, a powerful backbench panel chaired by Sir Graham Brady which has the ultimate responsibility for setting the rules in any Conservative Party leadership contest.

The newly-elected executive will meet immediately to decide the rules and procedures for this race to replace Boris Johnson, and Sir Graham will meet with the Tory party board to set the timetable, with an announcement expected at about 7pm.

To avoid the contest dragging on, the candidates could be whittled down to a final two before the start of MPs’ summer holidays next Thursday.

Bob Blackman, joint-executive secretary of the 1922 Committee, told Sky News: “We’ve got to slim down the list of candidates pretty quickly to two.

“And the one thing that we’re committed to do is to achieve getting to two candidates by Thursday July 21.

“That means that we’ll hold a succession of ballots over the next few days in order to get to that position.”

The 1922 Committee will discuss raising the threshold of support needed to enter the race, with Mr Blackman indicating this could be 20 MP nominations.

He said: “The view is that candidates to get on the ballot paper should demonstrate a broad swathe of support amongst Conservative MPs.

“So we’re looking at a proposer, a seconder and either 18 supporters or possibly more supporters in order to reduce that list.”

This could lead to complaints that lesser-known contenders are disadvantaged compared with household names such as ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak currently has the most nominations, followed by Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Affairs Committee chair Tom Tugendhat.

Newly appointed Foreign Office minister Rehman Chishti, who launched an unlikely leadership bid on Sunday, appears to have none so far, while Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has the second-fewest.

Ballots are to be held this Wednesday and Thursday, and next Tuesday and Wednesday, with the candidates with the lowest number of votes eliminated and MPs re-balloted until only two candidates are left.

The bar to stay in the contest increases with the first ballot, when Mr Blackman said contenders with votes from fewer than 10% of the parliamentary party – or 36 MPs – will likely be out.

“After that we probably won’t need thresholds because the list will shorten considerably,” he said.

If, as party bosses hope, two candidates remain in the process by next Thursday, they will face a postal vote of Conservative party members over the summer.

Mr Blackman said that it is a “condition of nomination” for candidates to agree that they will contest the ballot of party members if they reach the final two.

This is to avoid a situation as in 2016, when Dame Andrea Leadsom dropped out, handing the leadership unchallenged to Theresa May before party members were given the opportunity to vote.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said the two candidates will “go out on a series of hustings around the country during August, possibly early September”, and indicated that a new leader could be in place by the “middle of September”.

News

