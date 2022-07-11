Search

11 Jul 2022

More migrants arrive in Kent as crossings resume

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 3:25 PM

Young children have been carried to safety as more migrants arrived on the Kent coast.

Crossings continued for a fourth consecutive day on Monday, with several youngsters being brought ashore in Dover, including one clutching a cuddly toy.

Last week the Ministry of Defence (MoD) recorded 607 people arriving in the UK in 15 boats over five days.

Some 13,307 people have made the crossing so far this year after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies, according to provisional Government figures.

PA news agency analysis showed 3,136 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in June, the highest monthly total this year.

Downing Street confirmed the Government still plans to send migrants to Rwanda despite Boris Johnson resigning as prime minister, and suggested attempts could be made to get the first deportation flight off the ground before a legal challenge on July 19.

Last week dozens of arrests were made in the biggest international police operation of its kind targeting a people-smuggling gang thought to have been responsible for around 10% of all migrant Channel crossings last year.

Raids took place in the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands on July 5 as part of a joint operation co-ordinated by Europol with Eurojust, the European Union’s criminal justice co-operation agency.

