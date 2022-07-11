Search

11 Jul 2022

Leak rains water down on House of Commons chamber

MPs were being turned away from the House of Commons chamber as water poured in through the ceiling because of a leak.

The sitting was being delayed until further notice as numerous buckets near the green benches were catching drips raining in through the ceiling on Monday afternoon.

Staff were trying to keep the chamber dry, with protective coverings draped over the central table.

With the weather over Westminster exceedingly warm and dry, the cause of the leak was unclear.

But there have been repeated delays to plans to restore the crumbling Palace of Westminster, amid concerns of soaring costs.

A House of Commons spokesman said: “We are aware of a water leak on the estate and are taking urgent action to resolve it.”

Some MPs were arriving to the chamber unaware of the situation.

A message on the annunciator monitors in Parliament states: “Today’s sitting is delayed due to a water leak in the chamber. Revised sitting time to be announced.”

The House of Commons was scheduled to start at 2.30pm with prayers followed by work and pensions questions.

News

