Search

11 Jul 2022

Hottest day of year recorded in Wales as England falls just short

Hottest day of year recorded in Wales as England falls just short

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 9:07 PM

Soaring temperatures saw Wales record its hottest day of the year so far, but England fell just short of setting a new warmest mark.

The Met Office, the United Kingdom’s national weather service, said Wales’ highest temperature so far this year was recorded in Cardiff’s Bute Park on Monday, where the mercury reached 28.7C.

In a tweet, it stated: “Temperatures widely in excess of 30C across much of England with Wales having it’s hottest day of the year so far.”

In England, temperatures hit a high of 32C in Northolt, west London, followed by 31.8C at Heathrow, Greater London.

England’s hottest temperature so far this year remains the 32.7C recorded at Santon Downham, a village in Suffolk, on June 17, the Met Office said.

Elsewhere, Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, basked in 27.5C and it was 24.2C in Armagh, Northern Ireland.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge told the PA news agency: “We are above average across the board by quite a distance, a good minimum 5C above average.

“We have had a number of places across eastern Wales and central/southern England that have been 30C or above for today.

“Tonight is not going to be great either, particularly down East Midlands and Yorkshire area, places there tonight don’t look as if they will drop below 20C, very uncomfortable.

“Technically, if we don’t drop below 20C overnight that is classed as a tropical night, so parts of Yorkshire – which sounds ridiculous – are going to have a tropical night tonight.

“The next few days are slightly less hot, we have a very weak cold front coming across the country tomorrow that will reduce temperatures a little bit.

“So tomorrow we will be looking slightly less, probably around 31C and then the next few days after that will be high 20s – around 27-28C.

“And then around Saturday the temperature will start building back up again.

“Parts of south-east England could exceed 35C on Sunday, with 32C quite widely across the warning area.

“At the moment, we are looking at a 30% chance of seeing the hottest temperature recorded in the UK, if that does happen we will have to record higher than 38.7C – which was back in 2019 in Cambridge.”

He said Monday next week would be “similar” adding that “35C-plus is possible for the South East”.

On Monday afternoon, the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.

The warning is in place from midnight on Sunday to 11.59pm, when temperatures are predicted to soar into the 30s, but the forecaster added it could be extended to Monday next week.

It is being enforced across the East Midlands, East of England, London, South East, North East, North West, South West, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media