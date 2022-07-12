Search

12 Jul 2022

Sunak hits out at ‘not credible’ tax cut offers, as Johnson loyalists oppose him

Sunak hits out at 'not credible' tax cut offers, as Johnson loyalists oppose him

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jul 2022 12:55 PM

Rishi Sunak has pledged to cut taxes only when inflation is under control, in contrast to rivals’ “fairytales”, as Boris Johnson’s loyalists worked to oppose the former chancellor.

Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries came out on Tuesday in support of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for the next prime minister.

Mr Rees-Mogg told reporters after attending Mr Johnson’s Cabinet meeting that Ms Truss is a true Brexit backer who has “always opposed Rishi’s higher taxes”, in efforts he labelled “proper conservativism”.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps pulled out of the leadership race as he struggled to win the required nominations before the cut-off, and announced his support for Mr Sunak.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab also hailed Mr Sunak – whose resignation helped force Mr Johnson’s downfall – as a “true Conservative” as he offered his backing.

After being welcomed to the stage by Mr Raab, the former chancellor told his official campaign launch that tax cuts are “a question of when, not if”.

But he said it is “not credible to promise lots more spending and lower taxes”, in a swipe at rivals who have proposed multibillion-pound tax cuts immediately.

Instead Mr Sunak, one of the frontrunners in the campaign for the Tory leadership, said he would only cut taxes “once we’ve gripped inflation”.

“We need a return to traditional Conservative economic values and that means honesty and responsibility, not fairytales,” he said.

Mr Sunak said he would not “demonise” Mr Johnson, who is expected to remain caretaker Prime Minister until after a successor is announced on September 5.

But he acknowledged he had “frequently” disagreed with Mr Johnson, who he insisted has a “good heart”.

