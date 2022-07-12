Firefighters battle Trafalgar Square pub blaze

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a pub in Trafalgar Square in central London.
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to The Admiralty pub at around 5.10pm on Tuesday.
The London Fire Brigade said half of the basement was alight.
A fire brigade spokesperson told the PA news agency those inside were evacuated before crews arrived, and there have not been any reports of injuries.
The number of people evacuated and the cause of the fire are not yet known.
Station Commander Keith McDermott, who is at the scene, said: “The fire is in the basement of a pub in Trafalgar Square. As a result there will be heavy traffic disruption and we ask people to avoid the area if possible.”
