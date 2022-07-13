Search

13 Jul 2022

Tom Tugendhat says Tory leadership contest cannot be ‘knife fight in phone box’

Tom Tugendhat says Tory leadership contest cannot be ‘knife fight in phone box’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jul 2022 12:09 PM

The contest to be the next prime minister should be a “battle of ideas” rather than a “knife fight in a phone box”, Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat said.

The backbench MP issued a thinly-veiled attack on Rishi Sunak over his refusal to commit to an increased defence spending target but said the contest must not be about “petty politics”.

Mr Tugendhat has pledged to spend 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of the size of the economy – on defence and security.

Under plans set out by Boris Johnson, the UK is set to spend 2.5% by the end of the decade, well above the current Nato commitment of 2%, but the issue has become an important factor in a Tory leadership race taking place while war rages between Russia and Western-backed Ukraine.

Former chancellor Mr Sunak said he viewed the Nato target as a “floor and not a ceiling” and noted that spending was set to rise to 2.5% “over time” but refused to put “arbitrary targets” on what he would spend.

But Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Mr Tugendhat told reporters at Westminster: “We will never put the safety of our country in doubt because of bean counters and spreadsheets.

“Security always comes before spreadsheets.”

Asked if he was taking aim at Mr Sunak, he said: “I’m not going to name any names, it’s absolutely up to you to look quite hard at where people are talking about different things and see where people are putting their targets.”

Mr Tugendhat insisted he was confident about his chances in the contest, with support from a range of opinions within the Tory party.

“I’m here to serve the country, I’m not here to serve anything else,” he said

“I’m here to bring a return of service to the United Kingdom – the government serving the people, the Conservative Party serving its members.

“Because this is not about petty politics, this is not some sort of a game. This isn’t just some sort of knife fight in a phone box.

“This is a battle of ideas that is actually going to determine the future of our country.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media