Search

13 Jul 2022

Further arrests over abuse sent to Labour’s Angela Rayner

Further arrests over abuse sent to Labour’s Angela Rayner

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jul 2022 12:59 PM

Two more people have been arrested over abuse sent to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

A 65-year-old man from Surrey and a 37-year-old man from Kent are accused of malicious communications over an email sent to the Ashton-under-Lyne MP on May 2 this year.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said both men have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The latest arrests take the total number of people detained under so-called Operation Octant, the investigation into abuse and threats aimed at Ms Rayner, to eight.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Dean, from GMP, said: “GMP won’t tolerate abuse, and that includes online abuse in its many forms – text, email or social media – and we will always investigate thoroughly to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“If anyone has been the victim of abuse – whether physical or online – then they should call police and one of our specially-trained officers will be on hand.”

Anyone with information about similar incidents can contact police on 0161 856 9262, via 101, or the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media